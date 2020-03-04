I can’t ever remember an Olympic Marathon Trials, in all of my 40-something years of living in Charlottesville, where we had so many runners with local ties competing in our nation’s most prestigious long-distance footrace.
No less than a dozen folks who either currently reside and train in Charlottesville or have lived and ran the streets of our city in the past, participated in the Trials in Atlanta last Saturday.
Because there were so many locals competing, close to 100 of us “townie fans” made the trek south to cheer on our speedy neighbors. And, oh my gosh, did they ever give us a lot to cheer for. Each of them, in their own personal way, had a successful day at this historic event.
The course played into the hands (and legs) of our hill-seasoned local athletes. It featured three eight-mile loops through the streets of downtown Atlanta, with one long climb after another, leaving them with precious few flat terrain moments when they weren’t either ascending or descending. But the hills ended up being the least of the problems for the competitors, who had to battle with stiff 20 mph winds throughout the duration of the race. Even as spectators, despite the sunny skies overhead, we felt the strong winds chilling and swaying us as it funneled between the tall buildings of central Atlanta.
All who ran noted afterwards that the relentless winds were the biggest story of the day. Veteran marathoner Jenny Goswami, who I’ve had the honor of coaching for the past decade, said, “That was one of the toughest marathons I’ve ever run. There were times out there when I felt like I was actually being blown backwards! It was exhausting!”
Reebok teammates Martin Hehir (2:11) and Colin Bennie (2:12) had the fastest local races of the day. They were the first area athletes since Margaret Groos’ win in 1988, to finish in the Top 10 at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, with Hehir’s lickety-split 5:01/mile pace earning him sixth place and Bennie’s speedy 5:03/mile pace rocketing him to ninth overall. Fellow Reebok teammate Chase Weaverling, who was one of UVa’s fastest long-distance runners during his recent time as a Cavalier, was our next local into the chutes at 64th place with a 2:20 clock stopper. All three athletes train with the Reebok National Team and are based in Charlottesville. They are coached by the legendary Chris Fox (also a former UVa runner). What makes Bennie’s and Weaverling’s fast times even that much more impressive is that this was their marathon debut. Both had qualified in the half marathon but never had before experienced racing the full 26.2 miles. Wow!
No other local athlete who competed in the Trials has lived in Central Virginia longer than former Western Albemarle standout Charlie Hurt, who was born here almost 37 years ago. And Hurt, who was seeded in the lower 10% of the field coming into the race, had perhaps the most significant change in the standings of any other competitor during the race. He passed no less than 100 fellow athletes after the first mile of his marathon journey.
As planned, Hurt went out very conservatively and was fifth from last place at the first mile.
“I was beginning to doubt our race strategy at the first mile. When I turned around and saw only four guys and the trail bicycle behind me,” the ever-positive former Charlottesville 10 Miler Champion said. “But I just kept plugging away at the pace I had planned to run and, bit by bit, I started passing guys.”
By mile 14, he had moved up to 141st place. Hurt’s strategy continued to pay off. He passed close to 70 competitors over the last half of the race, crossing the finish line in 76th place out of 175 finishers in a speedy 2:22.
On the women’s side, 39-year-old Rachel Booth was the first of our local female athletes to stop the clock. The speedy mother of three, who was competing in her second Olympic Trials, nailed a very competitive 2:47. Her impressive time placed her 171st of the 390 finishers. She too felt the force of the winds, commenting how hard it was to drive through them, especially after the large packs began to break into single-file solitary running.
Brittany Tretbar, the defending 10 Miler champion, clocked a 2:51 and finished 246th, a few seconds ahead of Ann Mazur, who competed alongside Tretbar at the 10 Miler, finishing seventh this past year, also clocked a 2:51.
Out-of-town athletes with strong local ties also competed beautifully over the hills of Atlanta.
» Olivia Bellew (2:43, 103rd place) trains in Indiana. Her father lives in Charlottesville.
» Madeline Duhon (2:45 for 131st place) trains in California. Her parents live in Ruckersville.
» Jenny Goswami (2:51 for 253rd place), who now trains in Philadelphia, lived and trained in Central Virginia for many years.
» Sallie Post (3:01 for 360th place), who trains in Oregon, has in-laws who live in Charlottesville.
For us spectators, it was a thrill to be able to see up close so many of our fellow Charlottesville runners competing alongside the best in the country. Their gallant efforts into the wind and over the unending hills, against the toughest competition in America was cause for great celebration.
All of us came away with a strong sense of pride in the talent and tenacity of these extraordinary local athletes. They are to be commended and celebrated for their incredible personal accomplishments.
On the starting line
The popular Haven 8K Run and 4K Walk is this Saturday (March 7), with all proceeds benefitting our homeless neighbors. Go to charlottesvilletrackclub.org for more information on this and other upcoming local races, like The Charlottesville 10 Miler on March 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.