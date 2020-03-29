As each of us tentatively journeys into this unsettling new world, we’re all figuring out how to navigate the best way to get through it. I keep telling all of the runners and walkers I coach and advise that, despite the scary and uncertain nature of this rapidly moving and ever-changing pandemic, there are silver linings everywhere. You just need to have a positive attitude and a game plan to find those silver linings.
As things seem to be changing at the speed of sound, one of the mantras that has helped me is to take stock of the things that are actually still very much the same. Our precious families, our dear friends, the beautiful community we live in and our selfless health care workers to name just a few of the wonderful certainties still in our lives.
One of the big things that also remains unchanged is our ability to take care of ourselves. Here are a few tips and thoughts to help you effectively and efficiently keep your heart and soul healthy and happy during this challenging time. They’re from one pent-up social guy who’s not only used to interacting, giving advice and socializing with dozens of folks on a daily basis, but who also thrives on coaching, face to face, with hundreds of my community athletes throughout the week.
Hope you find a few of these to be helpful…
1. Set up a daily exercise routine. For many of us, one of the safest, most accessible and least expensive exercise options is the simple act of getting outside for a run or a brisk walk. Do this once a day and I guarantee you’ll feel a whole lot better. Over the past two weeks, Cynthia and I have been getting up early each morning and going for a brisk 3-6 mile walk, depending on the terrain, at a different location in our beautiful county. We haven’t spent this much time exercising alone since our walk across England last September and, I’ve got to say, that despite missing the social fun of running with friends, I’m enjoying the heck out of this new exercise routine with my wife of 40 years. Now there’s a silver lining!
2. Speaking of missing friends, we now know that “Social Distancing”, our world’s new household term, is one of the main keys in dramatically slowing the rate of the spread of the coronavirus and it’s just as important to practice this with outdoor exercising as anywhere else. So, only run or walk with those from your household, but, if you insist on going with a close friend, avoid sidewalks and find traffic free roads, where you can exercise at least six feet apart.
3. Set aside some uninterrupted time, every day, devoted purely to communicating, by any means available, to friends and family. Designate the time, so you get in the groove of doing it daily. Even though our grandkids live just down the road, we haven’t seen them in three weeks, due the pandemic, yet we “visit” with them almost every day through Facetime and What’s App. Like that old television ad for a phone company used to jingle, “Reach out and touch someone.”
4. Another one of those silver linings is that the virus has hit Virginia during one of the prettiest and most pleasant seasons of the year. So, getting outside is easy and inviting. And, as a bonus, most physicians will tell you that Vitamin D, as in good ole sunshine, can boost our immune system.
5. Speaking of immune systems, be careful not to overdo it. You don’t want to make yourself more vulnerable to sickness. One of my coaching mantras is to “exercise to the point of sweating but not to the brink of heavy breathing and exhaustion.” So, if you can hear yourself rapidly breathing, you’re probably overdoing it. As a side-tip, make sure, when walking or running, you never see your feet hit the ground in front of you. The shorter your stride length, the less the risk of injury.
6. Set up a basic home gym, if you don’t have one already, to stay on top of your daily core and balance work. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy, just a place for a simple daily regimen of planks, situps, pushups, balancing drills, hand weights and foam rolling. Cynthia and I find that as little as 10-15 minutes/day has helped us to keep loose and flexible during this less-active time.
7. While we’re in the mode of taking care of “our house”, stay on point with the basics, like getting good sleep, hydrating and eating nutritiously. The stronger you are, the less vulnerable you are to illness.
8. Because many of us are binge watching or reading more than normal, try to take walk breaks in the middle of your new sitting routine. Your back, calves, hamstrings, Achilles and plantar fascia will be much happier if you just get up every 30 minutes and simply walk around the room once or twice, before sitting back down again.
9. Have kids? Then get them involved too! Now that they’re out of school, think of many of these tips as PE class simulators.
The key to all of this is steady rhythm. Now that you’re out of your regular school or work routine, try your best to create a new regimen, by scheduling your walk or run, your reading time, your core work and anything else, important to you, at the same times each day. Your more apt to stick with it if you avoid the “I’ll fit it in later, when I find the time” line. Instead, set up a consistent daily routine, which will most definitely help you to feel happy and fit!
• • •
Now that most of our local spring races have been cancelled, not only are us runners missing out but so are many local causes. All of these events, with the exception of only a few, are annual fundraisers for wonderful area organizations, who, without the funds from these events, will most certainly be in need. Please consider donating to them in lieu of racing. From Big Brothers-Big Sisters to Hospice of the Piedmont, all are worthy of your donation. Please go to the Charlottesville Track Club or the Ragged Mountain website race calendars for a list of these events and their beneficiaries, so you can donate to them.
• • •
In closing, I’d like to publicly thank our neighbors, who are still on the front lines continuing to take care of “business”, to keep us comfortable. Those working at our hospitals, nursing homes and grocery stores, those policing our neighborhoods or removing our waste and those delivering mail and goods to our doorsteps and services to our homes, like the guy who fixed our heat pump the other day, are all among the selfless folks, who are risking their personal health to help keep us happy. I’m truly grateful for them.
