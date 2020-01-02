As we surge into the next decade, I’d like to pause at the starting line of 2020 and look back at 2019, which was another year full of special local running memories.
Here’s a small sampling of some of the top area stories, in no particular order, that unfolded over the grass paths, paved roads, hilly trails and oval tracks of competition during this past year.
» Lindy Bain, one of the commonwealth’s most decorated high school cross country coaches, had a season for the ages as his Western Albemarle lads, led by the dynamic and ever steady duo of Jack Eliason and Joe Hawkes, not only won the VHSL Class 3 state championship for the third straight year but also became the first local team to qualify for the Nike Cross National Championships in Portland, Oregon where, in December, they raced against the very best, through rain and mud, to an amazing fifth-place finish. This is certainly one of the single greatest high school team accomplishments we’ve ever witnessed in our neck of the woods!
» While we’re talking big cross-country stories, Albemarle’s mighty Patriots, under the guidance of Coach Adrian Lorenzoni and the front running of Will Mackenzie, boldly raced through high winds over the hilly Great Meadow course to their second VHSL Class 5 state championship in the past three seasons.
» And just to show that the “baby boomers” can compete on the big cross-country stage too, five local speedy 60-somethings competed in the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships at Lehigh University in December. The Charlottesville Track Club’s Ian Harrison, Bob Johnson, Harry Landers, Lee Nunn and Scott Smith raced their way over the muddy 8K course to an impressive 22nd place in the 60+ division.
» Never have we had so many area runners, or those with strong local ties, qualify for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Colin Bennie, Olivia Bellew, Rachel Booth, Jenny Goswami, Charlie Hurt, Madeline Duhon, Ann Mazur, Julianne Quinn, Brittany Tretbar, Chase Weaverling and Tim Young are among those who ran under the 2:20 (men) and 2:45 (women) standard en route to punching a ticket to the starting line of the most prestigious races in our sport. Hurt’s and Booth’s accomplishments are of particular note. They’re both in their late 30s, placing them among some of the eldest in the nation to qualify. The Trials will be run in Atlanta on Feb. 29 and a pile of us fans are heading down to cheer on our local road warriors.
» Carla Williams’ hiring of legendary coach Vin Lananna as UVa’s new Director of Cross Country and Track & Field placed Virginia prominently on the national map. Lananna is widely considered to be the dean of our sport. All of us local fans were delighted to welcome Lananna, as no name in our sport is bigger in the land!
» While we’re talking UVa, President Jim Ryan has become the face of Virginia running, as his weekly community group runs and presence at a variety of student organized footraces have motivated thousands of Wahoo students, faculty, alumni and neighbors to get out and run together. And, through it all, Ryan managed to qualify for his 10th straight Boston Marathon!
» Reebok’s speedy Justin Knight, with the coaching of Chris Fox, rocketed to a 13:09 in the 5,000 meters, making him the fastest area runner ever over that 3.1-mile distance. Knight’s extraordinary time met the Olympic standard and qualified him for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 5K.
» The 55th edition of the Dogwood Track Classic was the largest ever, as over 2,000 athletes from 180 high schools competed at UVa’s Lannigan Field, making it one of the largest and most prestigious meets in the country. And, thanks to the ace organizing efforts of co-directors Cass Girvin, Charlie Hurt and Alec Lorenzoni, the meet was able to raise a record $20,000 to be divided among the four host schools (Albemarle, Charlottesville, Monticello and Western Albemarle)!
» Speaking of raising funds, the Charlottesville Track Club, through its heroic race organizing efforts, was able to pass along close to $700,000 to a variety of area causes over the past year. From the Virginia Institute of Autism and the Haven to the UVa Children’s Hospital and Cancer Center, their volunteer efforts not only entertained thousands of runners but also helped to raise valuable funds for over four dozen worthy causes!
» Driving that huge fundraising machine are several folks, whose selfless acts of volunteerism continue to keep this mantra of helping our neighbors, through community footraces, enjoy the act of placing one foot in front of the other. There are too many names to mention in this short column, but Leah Connor and Jay Wildermann stand out, as they consistently and tirelessly volunteered, week-in-and week-out, throughout the entire year.
And huge kudos to community folks who continue to bestow neighborly acts of kindness on us outdoor exercisers. Groups like The Miller School, the RTF, the Whitehall Ruritans, Whitehall Vineyards, Christ Church in Keene and the residents of Ridge Road, Dick Woods Road and Green Springs all generously open their parking areas or paths to us walkers and runners.
» Under the leadership of Athletic Director Rodney Redd and the support of the City School Board, Charlottesville High School was able to finally get its new track and oh, what a beautiful facility it is! Not only are the CHS athletes being treated to the eight new lanes and indoor restrooms, but Redd has kept the gates open for all of the walkers and runners who live in the surrounding neighborhoods to enjoy on a daily basis.
» No year-end list would be complete without reflecting on the lives of those runners who left us this past year. Folks like Sarah Goldfarb, John Little, Tessa Majors, Dave Murphy, Mark Robbins, Henry Chapman and Chuck Tewksbury left us too early but the memories they bestowed on the lives of those they touched are endless. Murphy, for example, volunteered at the finish line for over 1,200 local footraces during the past 40 years and those events raised over $5 million for area causes.
Talk about leaving a legacy!
