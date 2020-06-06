One of the positive side effects of this unique pandemic time has been the growing number of folks exercising outside.
Thanks to the nice spring weather and the sudden abundance of extra time on their hands, especially with those who normally are in school or those used to participating in some sort of team-oriented sport or working out in the gym, countless numbers of folks have turned to running and walking as their main mode of daily exercise.
As a longtime community running and walking coach, I’m absolutely delighted to see so many people using these two wonderful and simple forms of exercise, as a physical and mental outlet, during this uneasy time.
The benefits of these two wonderful activities are endless, from great accessibility to low cost, and all research points towards healthier living and longevity if you can get out for 45 minutes or more 4-7 days per week. Because both activities are weight bearing and aerobic in nature, they’re incredibly efficient at quickly helping you to build your cardio engine, in addition to helping with weight loss.
Having said that, left unchecked, these two healthy activities can also just as quickly injure you. I’m seeing lots of shin splints, Achilles and knee issues cropping up due to folks making some basic mistakes. Even those “fit” athletes, such as swimmers, volleyball players and soccer players, are hitting some speeds bumps as they accelerate into this new turf. Here are three tips to help you get safely started with what will hopefully become a lifelong exercise regimen:
1. Don’t hear yourself breathing. Say what? You should work hard enough to sweat but absolutely no heavy breathing. That’s reserved for anaerobic athletes, like sprinters. I call it “conversational pace”, which simply means that you should always be able to comfortably talk while running or walking. So, your effort should stay constant as your pace varies based on terrain, weather and how you’re feeling.
2. Less leads to more. For some reason, the classic distance many folks start an exercise program with is three miles. Ouch! Even though it may feel easy, for most folks just starting out, that’s simply too far to go and too much time on your feet. I recommend starting out with a half-mile or 5-7 minutes and gently building from there. It’s okay to exercise every day but I highly recommend undulating the distance. So, shorter one day and longer the next or run one day and walk the next.
3. Nose over toes. Long stride lengths and heel-to-toe mechanics are out and shorter strides, that keep you off your heels and more on your shock absorbency arches, are in. This leads to greater efficiency and less risk of injury.
I’ve got an “off-the-couch” program all mapped out and ready to go for you. Just text me at 962-1694 and I’d be happy to get it to you to help you get started.
• • •
Speaking of a recent surge of injuries, weirdly enough, one of the other main sources of new aches and pains is at the opposite end of the spectrum: sitting. Because many of us are sitting more than normal, we’re experiencing hamstring, back and calf discomfort and pain. Three quick tips to fend this off:
1. No perching. Always sit completely to the very back of the chair or couch.
2. No slouching. Always sit upright with your back slightly arched and no leg crossing.
3. Get up. Try to get up every 30 minutes and take a lap around the room. It’s actually better to sit six hours with 30-minute breaks than to sit for 90 straight minutes without getting up. As socially awkward as it may sound, I’ve been known to get up in the middle of a board meeting and walk back and forth behind my chair. Weird guy but with a great feeling 65-year-old back!
And, for many, the new not-leave-the-house routine has led to one other sneaky source for injury: walking around the house shoeless. No shoes, no support. Going without shoes throughout the day has been the catalyst for a surge in plantar fasciitis injuries. And, sorry, bedroom slippers don’t count.
• • •
With all of the large regulation four-lap tracks closed except the Curtis Elder venue at Charlottesville High School, many folks have flocked to this beautiful new facility for their running and walking pleasure over the past three months. CHS Athletics Director Rodney Redd has been gracious in keeping the gates to this wonderful neighborhood venue open to all of us, but he only asks for us to stay out of lanes 1 & 2. Why? Because it prematurely wears out those important competition lanes. This goes for everyone, from those doing speed workouts to walkers. We have measured what it takes to run or walk for a mile in lanes 3 and 8 and it’s all available on a video on the Charlottesville Track Club site. Thanks for respecting this simple request. And here’s to a round of applause to Redd, a good neighbor, and the Black Knight community.
• • •
» The Charlottesville Track Club is once again hosting its annual summer training program to prep runners for a half or full marathon in the fall. I’ve had the pleasure of serving as the coach of this safe, personalized program for the past 30 years and this summer will be different due to the pandemic. We’ll be practicing safe distancing in guiding all of our participants to a local half marathon in October or full marathon in November. This popular program is open to all abilities, from runners with a 6- to 14-minute pace to those starting with a one-mile run to folks already running 7-9 miles at a time. Come join us! We kick things off on June 20. Go to charlottesvilletrackclub.org for more information.
» At the other end of distance spectrum, my son Adrian, who takes the summer off from coaching the Albemarle High School cross country and track teams, has started a Cville Milers Club for anyone interested, this summer, in learning to race the mile or improving on a previous time. All abilities are welcome to this personalized program and it’s all free. Contact him at adrian.lorenzoni@gmail.com
» Fast Times at Senior High! We’ve seen a flurry of impressive times recently from our 65-and-over crew. Speedy folks like 75-year-old Jim Bell (8:02 pace for 5K), 72-year-old Jeffrey Plank (8:35 pace for 5K), 69-year-old Linda Scandore (sub-10-minute pace for 10K) and 67-year-old Harry Landers (7:40 pace for 10K), have been burning up the roads during this pandemic.
» Stay tuned for information on the Women’s Four Miler training program plus virtual runs for the Kiwanis’s Independence Day 5K, the NPR 5K and a Summer Series for Kids and their Parents. All will be posted in the coming weeks, on the CTC’s website.
