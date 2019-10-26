Cynthia and I fulfilled a longtime dream by walking across England last month, covering the 196-mile Coast to Coast Walk and, at the risk of sounding cliché, it was the singular trip of a lifetime, as it went well beyond our already high expectations!
Our dear friend Linda Scandore, who introduced us to the idea many years ago after having completed it herself, was absolutely right when she said it was an “incredible life-changing experience.”
While averaging 15 miles a day over our 13-day cross country journey, we traversed three stunningly beautiful British National Parks and, in doing so, saw, up-close, some of the most amazing scenery on earth. It felt like stepping back in time, as we completely immersed ourselves into a world of unending gorgeous scenery, void of any modern-day distractions, as we traveled on foot through rural northern England, from one ancient and historic village to another.
I kept telling Cynthia that it didn’t feel real, as if we were walking through a movie set of a British period film, as each stretched-out horizon held a new breathtaking view of a world still left untouched and unspoiled.
The Lake District was one majestic lake after another, and all surrounded by gorgeous mountains, overflowing with towering waterfalls. Then the Yorkshire Dales brought us miles and miles of lush green rolling hills lined by endless walls of ancient moss-covered stone and rushing streams, with countless sheep dotting the meadows for as far as you could see. And finally, our last four days were spent weaving across the Yorkshire Moors, where we walked through miles and miles of beautiful heather-lined paths over a series of rolling hills, like something out of a Bronte novel.
All of this stunning walking scenery was book-ended by a pair of breathtakingly, beautiful coastal cliffs overlooking the two endless seas that border England’s rugged west and east coastlines. And, to top it all off, the weather gods were shining upon us, as we only had one day of rain in our 13-day journey! And along the way we made and hiked along with many new special friends from all over the world, such as Brits Sue and Graham and their amazing dog Neo, who were wonderful walking company.
I’ve had tens of thousands of thrills while cheering for my athletes as they accomplished their amazing goals over my 40-year coaching career, but, as exhilarating as those moments are, they’re vicarious thrills for this old coach. My athletes are the ones who personally accomplished their incredible running feats. I’m simply the coach who guided them. Don’t get me wrong, I’m so doggone proud of each of them, as I emotionally celebrate all of their successes, but the bottom line is they’re the ones who put one foot in front of the other and crossed the finish line with amazing personal feats.
But this coast-to-coast accomplishment is personally all ours. From starting, by placing one of our boots in the Irish Sea, to finishing, less than two weeks later, with our other boot in the North Sea, this was our own walking dream fulfilled. It not only gave me a deeper appreciation of those hiking gods and goddesses who complete 2,000-mile treks like the Appalachian Trail, but, upon daily reflection, it also gave me a keener appreciation for our wonderful friends and family life back in Cville.
And, to top the dreamlike experience off, it brought me even that much closer to my wife, as we celebrated 40 wonderful years together by having the time of our life walking across beautiful England.
Running notes
» Just how big a hire is Vin Lananna for the Virginia track & field and cross country Program? HUGE! Think what Coach K, Tony Bennett and Geno Auriamma are to college basketball and Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are to college football. That’s how big!
Vin is one of the single biggest names in all the land in the world of college running and he brings decades of experience in successfully building national caliber programs while integrating the community into those successes. His most recent accomplishment was bringing the Oregon program back to national prominence while putting Eugene front and center in the track world. So, kudos to Carla Williams, Jim Ryan and their UVa search team and a huge welcome to Coach Lananna! The community will have an opportunity to meet and greet Vin this Monday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Ragged Mountain. Come join us in welcoming him.
» Speaking of powerhouse programs, two of the very best high school teams in the state filled another page in their illustrious longtime cross-town rivalry when they faced each other over the hills of Panorama at the prestigious AHS Invitational last week. Lindy Bain’s deep and talented Western Albemarle squad and Adrian Lorenzoni’s equally speedy Albemarle squad had yet another tight race, with the Patriots edging the Warriors for the first time all season. Fueled by the front running of the high octane and mighty Loudoun Valley pack, widely considered to be the best high school team in America, the two legendary local squads were propelled to the best team times they’ve ever run, as both teams averaged right around 16 minutes flat over this challenging course, with the speedy likes of Jack Eliason, Joe Hawkes, Joe Yung, Will Mackenzie and Harris Naseh leading the way. What a treat it’s been to have such great competition in our very own backyard! So, as they enter the final march to their respective state championship meets, I shout “Go, Pats! Go, Warriors!”
» And while we’re on the high school harrier scene, how cool is it that so many other schools have athletes racing near the top of the leader board each week?! Ace runners such as Branden Wood (Louisa), Mason Love (Tandem), Will Krehmeyer (Monticello) and Reece McKee (Charlottesville) have been tearing it up this fall. And our area’s two top females were only separated by four seconds at the Albemarle Invite, as Albemarle’s Arianna DeBoer outkicked Louisa’s Cierra Caicedo. How thrilling is that?!
» The Charlottesville Track Club kicked off its popular 10 Miler Training Program on Saturday and will meet every Saturday at 8 a.m. at the UVa track, next to Klöckner stadium. All abilities, especially those who are not currently exercising, are welcome to join us for our winter journey on foot. Even if you’re not interested in doing the 10 Miler, this is a safe and social way to get yourself off the couch and into a lifestyle of healthy living! Go to charlottesvilletrackclub,org for more information.
» Fast feats: Many area runners clocked impressive times at recent long distant races across our commonwealth and around the country. Here’s just a small sampling of some of our locals who clocked speedy times from 10 miles to the marathon thus far this autumn. Ancolien Tate, Ali and Shawn Kelly, Gaby Gorman, Jason Brown, Natalie Krovetz, Diddy Morris, Mary Claire Smith, Henry Reeves (qualified for Boston in the 80-84 age division), Scott Smith, Anders Grorud, Kristy Leitzel, Carter Norbo (2:45 marathon), Wendy Golden, Thomas Adam (sub 51 minutes for 10 miles), Tristan Jones (first sub 3 half), Bill Petri, Emily Smith and Joan Bienvenue to name just a few of our local running gladiators.
» We’re hosting a big fundraiser for the family of young Jack Callahan, who at four years old is in the battle of his life with a rare form of childhood cancer. “JackFest” is Sunday Nov. 3rd out at beautiful Panorama Farms and, in addition to having many fun things like fire trucks and tethered Boars Head balloon rides, there will also be a fun run for kids and a running treasure hunt over the grass paths at Panorama. Please go to JackFest2019.com for more information and if you can’t make it on the 3rd, please support the family by donating to the raffle for amazing gifts.
» In closing, I’d like to say a few words about the wonderful life of Heinz Kramp, who recently left us at the age of 89. Heinz wasn’t a runner but this kind and selfless man was a community giant in our local world of movement, as he helped many of our adult neighbors with mental and physical disabilities safely and confidently put one foot in front of the other. He was a tireless advocate of creating paths of mobility to those who otherwise might not have had the chance to be independent and his signature accomplishment was the creation of Innisfree, a peaceful haven nestled in the western part of the county, where adults have been gracefully finding their footing since 1971, when Heinz helped to open their doors. Many of us owe Heinz a huge debt of gratitude and all who knew him will miss him very much.
