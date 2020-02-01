ORANGE — Jaylen Alexander was instant offense for the Orange County football team during his three years as a varsity performer.
The Hornets’ all-time leading rusher hopes to make a similar impact at the next level after recently committing to play at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
“I went on my official visit and just fell in love with it,” Alexander said. “The energy the players and coaches gave off was amazing. I could tell the coaches cared about the players outside of football.”
Alexander rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all four years in high school, including three years with the Hornets.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back started his high school career at St. Anne’s-Belfield and ran for 1,108 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games with the Saints before transferring to Orange County.
As the featured back for the Hornets, Alexander was dominant force with a unique combination of power and speed. He rushed for a career-high 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, then tacked on 1,451 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign.
Alexander churned out 1,524 yards and a career-high 20 touchdowns as a senior. He finished his high school career with 5,562 yards and 60 touchdowns, which trails only former Monticello standout Takeem Hedgeman for most rushing yards in Central Virginia history.
An all-Jefferson District and Region 4B performer, the senior set a new school record with 4,516 rushing yards at Orange County.
Alexander is set to join a Georgetown program trending upward in the Football Championship Subdivision’s Patriot League. The Hoyas have posted back-to-back five-win seasons under Coach Rob Sgarlata.
“Georgetown stood out to me because they seemed most interested in me,” Alexander said. “They showed me the most love. They made me feel like I was wanted there.”
The Orange County product was recruited to play running back and is expected to contribute sooner rather than later.
“Everyone bought in,” Alexander said. “Having the opportunity to play early as well was a factor. The coaches liked my ability to be do everything. An all-around back that can play every down is key in their offense.”
Another lure of the program was the opportunity to play in the world’s most powerful city.
“It’s located in D.C., a great historical city and our nation’s capital,” he said. "Having the opportunity to build relationships and have connections that could help me later in life was appealing.”
Alexander said he hasn’t decided on a major yet, but hopes to find a course of study during his sophomore year at Georgetown.
He had chances to play college ball at a number of places. Army offered him back in the fall, and Virginia and James Madison showed interest after his high school season.
But Alexander chose Georgetown, and he couldn’t be happier with his decision.
“I do feel like I have found a home for the next four years,” Alexander said. “Not having to stress about what school to attend takes pressure off your shoulders, especially this late in the process.”
With the decision finalized, Alexander can’t want to get to work.
“I just want to get better every day,” Alexander said. “I have to make sure I am prepared, physically and mentally, before I get there so I can jump right int it.”
The opportunity at Georgetown fulfills a life-long goal for Alexander.
“It means everything,” Alexander said. “It’s just a dream for young kids growing up to play Division I football at the next level and I feel like I am fulfilling my dreams.”
