ORANGE — What a difference a year makes.
Last spring, Bryan Dahl was in the crease for Orange County’s club lacrosse team as they prepared to make the jump to a varsity sport in the spring of 2020.
Dahl and his Hornets teammates were unable to realize that goal this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic force the VHSL to cancel all spring sports.
The senior standout is ready for his next challenge after committing to play lacrosse at Randolph College in Lynchburg.
“Randolph College is a small community where everyone feels like and is treated like family,” Dahl said. “The head coach was very persistent and adamant about making Randolph feel like a home away from home.”
The Orange County product’s took a circuitous route to becoming a college athlete.
“When I first picked up a stick, I thought it was just going to be something to help pass the time, basically a hobby,” Dahl said. “I never thought I’d fall in love with the sport like I did.”
Dahl believed his lacrosse career was over after this season. That was before Randolph Coach Andy Sinclair and his staff reached out to him with an opportunity to play for the Wildcats.
“Going into senior year [at Orange County], I had no clue where I was going to school and if I was even going to pursue playing in college,” Dahl said. “I had options as far as picking where I wanted to go to school [for academics], but hearing from some past alumni and seeing the improvements Randolph continues to make made it feel as if I had to go there.”
Randolph’s program was started roughly 10 years ago and is one of the youngest programs in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Wildcats have not won more than eight games in a season as a program, a figure that Dahl hopes to help change.
“It’ll be tough, but with the right mindset going into the season, it can be done,” Dahl said.
The Orange County product knows he won’t have to do it alone. After talking with players on the team, he formed a quick bond with the group and believes that he can do something special in the future.
“The team is like a brotherhood,” Dahl said. “They are an up-and-coming program, so having an opportunity to help build a program would be amazing.”
Dahl said Sinclair likes his ability to help his team on both ends of the field.
“He appreciated my ability to read an offense and help shift the defense around if need be,” Dahl said. “Knowing when and where a shot is coming from can be a game-changer into make a save in the cage.”
Dahl’s presence in net would be a welcome addition to a Randolph roster that will return just one goaltender next year. Sinclair believes he can be an instant contributor.
“I plan on going in with my head held high with the plan Coach Sinclair has for me,” he said. “Randolph was the most consistent college as far as checking in, whether it was by an admissions counselor or a coach. The aspect of college recruiting makes it feel as if the school really wants you to be there. With them contacting me first, I really felt like there was no way I could tun down a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.”
Academically, Dahl has high expectations too. He plans to major in pre-med at Randolph College and then attend medical school, possibly at the University of Virginia. His goal is to become a doctor for a professional sports team doctor.
While he pursue those goals, Dahl is thrilled with the opportunity to play college lacrosse.
“I feel like all the hard work has paid off,” Dahl said. “But now I’m just getting started.”
