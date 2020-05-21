Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND WESTERN VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, AND NELSON. IN WESTERN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, EASTERN HIGHLAND, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. * FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * MODERATE RAIN EXPECTED OVER THE AREA TODAY, AND ESPECIALLY TONIGHT, AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1-3 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN IN A 6 HOUR PERIOD COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&