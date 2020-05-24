ORANGE – Nolan Carey was a one-man wrecking crew at linebacker for the Orange County football team throughout his high school career.
The senior middle linebacker hopes to have a similar role at the next level after his commitment to Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
“They have a great football program,” Carey said. “I have a great chance to further my football career as well as my education as they provide many fields of studies I’m interested in.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior was a force on both sides of the ball the past two years for Orange County and Coach Jesse Lohr. A team captain on defense, Carey led the team with 113 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and four touchdowns.
He was a first team all-Jefferson District selection and garnered honorable mention all-region honors for a Hornets team that just missed out on the VHSL Region 4B playoffs.
Carey visited a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, but admits that there was a different feeling at Randolph-Macon. He was impressed with the family atmosphere instilled by Coach Pedro Arruza and his staff.
The Orange County product also felt very comfortable in Ashland, a small community that is comparable to where he grew up.
“To me, their program was the definition of all-in,” Carey said. “It seemed as if everyone was on board and on the same page. They all seemed tied in and I felt a real brotherhood and that’s the first step of a winning program. Their coaches took an interest in my size at middle linebacker and the style of play. The called me a downhill, aggressive linebacker.”
Carey admits the decision wasn’t an easy one. He had offers from several Division II and Division III programs, including Averett, LaGrange, UVa-Wise and Glenville State. But after getting the financial aid in order, the decision to become a Yellow Jacket was a no-brainer.
“I felt happier there than I felt at the other schools,” he said. “I’m ready to get to school and play football at the next level.”
Carey is motivated by the idea of playing immediately.
“I want to establish myself as a leader right away,” Carey said. “I want to make my presence felt the first day I step on the field. I don’t care that I’m starting all over again and becoming a freshman. I want to outwork everyone and get a starting spot early in my career.”
He also expects to take that hard-working attitude with him into the classroom. Carey expects to major in sports management and minor in African-American studies. Although his exact career path is still to be determined, he’d like for sports to be a part of it.
Sports will continue to be a part of Carey's life in college, something he is very grateful for.
“It means the world to me, it really means everything,” he said. “Ever since I first stepped on the field, my dream was to play college ball and I feel like I’m fulfilling that dream. I gave my life to the game a couple of years back and I was always told, if I had committed to it earlier in life, I could’ve played Division I. The thought of me just going onto the next level and being the first in my family to even attend college is the best feeling ever.”
