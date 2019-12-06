The Albemarle boys basketball team built an 18-point lead just over halfway through the third period against Patrick Henry (Roanoke) on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to complete the victory.
From that point on, it was all downhill for AHS, as the visiting Patriots held the home team to just 10 points in the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime before pulling out an 87-79 victory to deny Albemarle coach Greg Maynard his 500th career win.
Many high school squads would fold on the road facing such a large deficit, but Patrick Henry never wavered. Dre Palmer and Jamontae Smith led a physical attack on offense and high-pressure defense down the stretch to help their team take control.
The duo scored 20 points in the final quarter of regulation and Jalen Cook added seven more in overtime as the tide in the contest swung.
After trailing by double digits most of the second quarter and the entire third, Patrick Henry managed to trim the lead to nine when Jalen Crump scored four consecutive points early in the fourth. One of those buckets came after an offensive rebound and Palmer had a similar episode moments later, suddenly making the score 65-59 with just over five minutes left in regulation.
As the lead became smaller, Patrick Henry’s confidence grew against an Albemarle squad that appeared to be running out of steam.
“They were just tougher than we were in the fourth quarter,” Maynard said. “They took advantage of a lot of easy scores inside just by being so tough.”
DaSaun Taylor answered Crumps’ score with a three-point play when he was fouled driving to the basket in the paint and converted the foul shot attempt. Justin Murkey added four points down the stretch and Albemarle maintained its six-point advantage briefly.
With 2:48 to play, Smith cleared the lane with a powerful drive and score. Moments later, he connected on a 3-point shot to trim the lead to just one.
Albemarle went to the line after a foul that triggered the double bonus and Taylor connected on the front end to give AHS a two-point lead.
Crump tied the game when he scored on his third attempt and second offensive rebound. Albemarle called a timeout and ran the last possession but was unable to score at the buzzer, sending the game to the extra frame.
“I thought we should have put it away in regulation,” Maynard said. “The overtime just looked like we didn’t have anything. We didn’t execute very well. We were rushing a little bit and just didn’t get good shots. We ran a good play at the end of regulation and got a good look but it just didn’t go in.”
Patrick Henry scored the first eight points in the frame and held on from there to secure the come-from-behind win.
Smith finished the contest with 33 points, while Palmer added 20 and Crump 15 for Patrick Henry. Josh Morse was the leading scorer for Albemarle with 22 points.
With the loss, Maynard will have to wait until Tuesday to try to secure his 500th win of his career when the Patriots travel to William Fleming.
