After opening the Jefferson District slate with back-to-back losses, it would’ve been easy for the Albemarle boys basketball team to hit the panic button on their season.
Greg Maynard didn’t let that happen.
The veteran coach challenged his team and told them the road back to the top started now.
Two months later, the Patriots are one of eight teams still standing in the VHSL Class 5 state tournament. The perennial Jefferson District contenders will face Potomac Falls in the state quarterfinals on Friday at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn.
“This is obviously an incredible opportunity to play in the state tournament,” sophomore forward Chris Woods said.
Albemarle (19-8) has posted a 14-4 record since the calendar switched to 2020, with its four losses coming by a total of 18 points.
The journey hasn’t come without adversity.
On Jan. 24, Josh Morse, the team’s leading scorer at nearly 21 points a game, went down with a season-ending foot injury in a win over Orange County. Three games later, point guard Jackson Rose was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury in a come-from-behind win over Charlottesville.
“Our ability to play hard, play together and never quit is what makes this team so special,” Maynard said. “We have battled through adversity with injuries, season-ending injuries to Josh Morse and Jackson Rose, and we have never given up, regardless of the circumstances.”
Despite the injuries, the Patriots didn’t miss a beat.
They’ve gone 8-3 since the Morse injury as everyone on the roster has done their part to pick up the slack.
Senior guard Justin Murkey has averaged 11 points a game and has been a force defensively for Albemarle. Dasaun Taylor continued his role as the floor general and done a great job of driving to the basket and setting up teammates for open looks.
Cameron Johnson, Will Hornsby and Woods give the Patriots a trio of threats from behind the arc. Wilson Hagen came back from an early-season injury and has been another offensive threat, both inside and from 3-point land. Kywan Washington gives Maynard’s team energy off the bench both at the defensive end and on the boards.
“It’s been an incredible season,” Woods said. “Coach let us know as soon as we knew Josh was out that it would be tough to make up for him. He told us we each needed to step up a little bit each, especially with Jackson out also. We have been focusing on what Coach says and following his lead. His confidence in us has really inspired us.”
Woods said the comeback victory over Charlottesville after Rose’s injury was the turning point in the season for this team.
“That last Charlottesville game at home after Jackson went down, that really defined the season for us. I saw the look in Dasaun’s and Justin’s eyes and knew they weren’t going to let us lose. Those two have been tremendous leaders for us younger guys on the team.”
The Patriots are making their fourth trip to the state tournament in the past five seasons, an achievement that the players don’t take for granted.
“This season has been so special,” Woods said. “I know this upcoming game means so much to everyone on the team, especially the seniors.”
Like Albemarle, Potomac Falls (19-8) is a team that’s battle tested when it comes to postseason play. Coach Jeff Hawes’ team has won 19 games or more in each of the past four seasons and has captured the regional title in six of his 11 seasons in charge of the program.
The Panthers advanced to Class 5 state championship game last March, falling to Freedom in the finals. Eight players return from that squad, led by Landon Hawes and Jalen Coker.
Landon Hawes, a 6-foot-5 wing, averaged 21.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game this season for Potomac Falls and was named the district and regional player of the year. Coker, a 6-3 forward, averaged 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds a game and is very athletic. He also brings a ton of energy to his team.
The Panthers have won six games in a row and are 2-0 on neutral court games this season.
Albemarle understands the task at hand, but welcomes the challenge.
“Potomac Falls is a very tough team,” Woods said. “Coach [Maynard] has been setting up a good game plan this week and we should be ready to go come Friday. They are definitely not a team to take lightly, with their scoring and the passion they play with every night. We just have to go in knowing that we belong there, be patient on offense and really just scrap against a physical team.”
The winner will face either Green Run or Varina on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.
Regardless of what happens Friday night, Maynard says he will always remember this team.
“I am so proud of our players for reaching the state tournament this year,” he said. “We have worked extremely hard to get to this point and are hoping to make the most of our opportunity. This season is unique because of how we have played together. We have different players step up, both offensively and defensively each game and we are a true team.”
