Oh Canada!
In the first all-Canadian men’s final in the 11 years of the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, Brayden Schnur and Vasek Pospisil put on quite the show.
In the end, it was Pospisil left standing.
The 29-year-old, who made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals just four years ago, emerged with a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 win in front of a standing-room only crowd at the Boar’s Head Sports Club on Sunday.
“I just hung in there, to be honest, because I felt like he was serving better than me for most of the match until the third set,” Pospisil said. “I just had to make a few adjustments, which I was fortunate to be able to do, but it was a battle.”
Pospisil said taking on a fellow Canadian and good friend wasn’t easy.
“I really like Brayden a lot,” Pospisil said. “He’s a great guy and has worked extremely hard to get to where he is. He’s had an amazing year. He’s top 100, which is not easy to do. He’s been grinding out there.
“It’s never easy playing guys that you know so well and guys that you cheer for when you’re not playing against them. But all that kind of goes out the window once you get out there and you’re just trying to win the match.”
In the first set, Schnur was serving for the set at 5-4 but made a couple unforced errors and was broken.
In the tiebreaker, it was all Pospisil.
Using big ground strokes and a powerful serve — he had 12 aces on the day and a tournament-high 56 for the week — he pushed Schnur around the court and seemed to have the momentum going into the second set.
However, Schnur suddenly regained control of the match.
The former University of North Carolina star notched an early break and, a few games later, got a friendly net cord on a drop shot to go up 5-2 before serving out the set.
In the third set, Pospisil broke Schnur after hitting a nice service return that forced Schnur to hit a forehand wide, then held his serve for a 5-2 lead before closing out his friend the next game.
Pospisil hopes the victory marks another step on his road to returning to the upper echelon of the sport. He was ranked No. 25 in the world in singles 2014 and No. 4 in doubles in 2015 before a herniated disc knocked him out for an eight-month stretch spanning 2018 and 2019.
“Luckily, I fixed that issue and now I feel as good as ever — knock on wood,” he said, smiling. “I’m just happy to be back out here. I’m coming back to the sport with a little bit different perspective and outlook, and so far I think it’s been paying off for sure.”
In the doubles final, Mitchell Krueger and Blaz Rola defeated Sekou Bangoura and Blaz Kavcic, 6-4, 6-1.
