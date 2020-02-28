ETTRICK – For the sixth year in a row, the Blue Ridge School basketball team is going to play for a VISAA Division II state championship.
Michael Gray scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Barons to a 62-43 victory over Middleburg Academy on Friday afternoon at Virginia State University to secure another state championship game appearance.
Blue Ridge jumped out an 18-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Maliq Brown tallied 13 points and six rebounds and added three blocks as a stalwart on the post for the Barons. Andy Nwaoko tallied six points and six rebounds and Sasha Glushko added six points and a trio of boards.
William Lee also registered 11 points five rebounds and three assists as Blue Ridge will look for its third state title in four years on Saturday.
The Barons are going to take on Norfolk Collegiate in Saturday’s Division II state championship game.
Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. at VSU’s Multi-purpose Center.
Monacan 68, Louisa 60
Monacan led the game from the jump and held on to capture a victory over Louisa in the Class 4, Region B semifinals on Friday night.
Jaxon Callaham had 15 points to lead the Chiefs. Sam Wittenbraker and Walker Posey each added 14 points, while Cliff Robinson chipped in 11 points in the win.
Jarett Hunter led the way for the Lions with 21 points. Xavien Hunter added 17.
