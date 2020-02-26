The Blue Ridge basketball team moved one step closer to returning to the VISAA Division II state championship game on Wednesday with a 72-41 victory over Nansemond-Suffolk in the state quarterfinals.
Sasha Glushkov had a double-double for the top-seeded Barons (28-5), finishing with 25 points and 13 rebounds.
Mike Gray added 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while William Lee chipped in 10 points and six assists.
Blue Ridge will play Middleburg Academy in the state semifinals on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
Covenant 50, Fairfax Christian 48
The Eagles are heading to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Jonas Sanker hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to lift Covenant to a road victory over Fairfax Christian in the VISAA Division III state quarterfinals. The Eagles will play in the state semifinals on Friday at noon at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
Episcopal 67, STAB 54
The Saints’ season came to an end Wednesday with a loss to the Maroon in the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals. Justin Taylor, who recently received an invitation to USA Basketball’s Junior National Team Minicamp in Atlanta, led STAB with 20 points five rebounds and three blocks.
Malachi Poindexter added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Carter Lang tallied nine points and seven rebounds. STAB finishes its season with a 20-9 record. The 20 wins tied a school record.
Highland 81, Miller 68
The Mavericks’ season came to an end with a road loss to No. 2 seed Highland in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Angelo Brizzi had 23 points to lead Highland. Caleb Furr finished with 22 points, Yusef Salhi tallied 18 and Zion Hanberry chipped in 10 points for the Hawks, who will face Norfolk Collegiate in the state semifinals on Friday at 5:15 p.m. at Virginia State University.
Miller finishes its season with a 16-14 record.
GIRLS
Miller 61, Seton 47
The Mavericks cruised to the VISAA Division II state semifinals with a convincing with over the Conquistadors. Olivia Wager scored 22 points to lead Miller, while Presleigh Braxton added 17 in the winning effort. Shauna Russell finished with 15 points for the Mavericks, who will face Steward in the state semifinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Richard Bland College in Petersburg.
STAB 68, Flint Hill 38
The Saints advanced to the VISAA Division I state semifinals with a 30-point victory over Flint Hill on Wednesday. The Saints will play in the state semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Richard Bland College in Petersburg.
Highland 61, Covenant 27
The Eagles ended their season with a loss to Highland on Wednesday in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals. The No. 12-seeded Eagles advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals by upsetting No. 5 seed Hampton Roads Academy, 52-33 on Tuesday. Ella Dalton finished with 24 points in her final game in a Covenant uniform.
Hanover 56, Louisa 41
The Lions’ season ended Wednesday with a road loss to Hanover in the Region 4B tournament.
