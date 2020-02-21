The Charlottesville girls basketball team got all it could handle from Jefferson District rival Fluvanna County on Friday night, but the Black Knights were able to pull out a 47-44 victory in the opening round of the Region 3C Tournament.
The Black Knights (19-6) got balanced scoring from its veteran leaders. T.C. Younger led the way with 13 points. Andrea Lefkowitz continued her recent double-double tear, finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Camiyah Brown added 12 points and seven boards.
Naveah Ivory led Fluvanna (13-12) with 21 points in her final game as a Fluco.
Charlottesville will host Turner Ashby on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
Turner Ashby 48, W. Albemarle 41
The Warriors kept things close but were unable to pull of the upset.
Western (12-11) led the Knights (23-3) 37-30 heading to the fourth quarter, but Turner Ashby took command late. The Knights outscored Western 18-4 in the final stanza to advance to the Region 3C semifinals. The Warriors’ season comes to an end.
BOYS
Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge 43
The Warriors steadily pulled away from the Wildcats and rolled to a victory in the first round of the Region 3C tournament.
Riley Prichard finished with 17 points to lead Western Albemarle (20-6), which bounced back from a buzzer-beating loss to Charlottesville in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game. Tommy Mangrum added 14 points, while Henry Sullivan chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Western will host Spotswood on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31
The Greene Dragons opened the Region 3B tournament with a dominating win over Brentsville. Logan Barbour led the way for the Greene Dragons (16-7), finishing with 15 points and eight assists. Tucker Shifflett added 13 points and six assists, while Franklin Lindsay chipped in nine points.
STAB 73, Collegiate 52
The Saints advanced to the Prep League Tournament championship game in convincing fashion. John St. Germain poured in 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead STAB. Justin Taylor finished with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds, while Carter Lang added 13 points and five rebounds and Nick Reese chipped in 10 points and three rebounds. STAB will host Trinity Episcopal in the Prep League championship game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Covenant 54, Carlisle 45
The top-seeded Eagles held off the Chiefs to advance to the VIC championship game. Jonas Sanker had 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead the Eagles. Nic Sanker added 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Bryson Alley finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Eagles. Covenant will face Eastern Mennonite in the VIC championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Roanoke College.
