Blue Ridge at Hargrave
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Blue Ridge (1-0) defeated Nansemond-Suffolk, 20-12. Hargrave (0-1) lost to Atlantic Shores, 43-0.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: The Kenyon Carter era at Blue Ridge started well with a come-from-behind victory over NSA. The senior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes in his first start for the Barons. Larry Gaskins, a 6-foot-5 receiver, is a top threat in the red zone and Iceysis Lewis is a game-changer on the outside. Defensively, linebacker Andy Nwaoko and DT Jack Dickey are tough against the run and Maliq Brown had a big interception in last week’s win.
When Hargrave has the ball: The Tigers love to run the football, but aren’t afraid to take chances in the passing game either. QB Nathan Kania has a strong arm and toughness in the pocket. Darius Hankins anchors a young running back corps and Justin Campbell is a big-play target in the passing game.
The skinny: Last year’s matchup was a track meet as Blue Ridge held off a late charge to post a 47-33 win in St. George. Blue Ridge is much improved this season under defensive coordinator Tim Thomas and the Barons have a plethora of playmakers on both sides of the ball. If Carter and company get things rolling early, Blue Ridge could be in line for a win in its conference opener.
