Monticello at Albemarle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Monticello (1-4) defeated Western Albemarle, 28-27, in overtime. Albemarle (0-5) lost to Orange County, 50-7.
When Monticello has the ball: QB Malachi Fields turned in his best game of the season in the Jefferson District opener against Western Albemarle. The junior threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and ran for 130 yards and three scores to lead his team to their first win of the season. He needs just 79 yards on the ground to reach 1,000 yards for his career. RB Buddy Wilson is a consistent threat in the running game, while receivers Will Trent and Jason Armstrong are top targets in the passing game. Trent also had two interceptions last week to lead the defense.
When Albemarle has the ball: Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. continues to emerge as a bright young talent in the Jefferson District. The sophomore running back led the team in rushing again last week and scored the team’s lone touchdown. Defensively, Noah Pitsenberger continues to make plays for a young, but improving defense. The Patriots could also get a boost from the potential return of Jake Rombach.
The skinny: This has been one of the more competitive rivalries in Central Virginia. Monticello maintains a 12-8 edge in the series. The Mustangs have won three of the past five matchups between the two programs, but Albemarle won the latest matchup between the two rivals, 36-0 last fall.
