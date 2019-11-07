Monticello at Fluvanna County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Monticello (2-7) had a bye. Fluvanna County (4-5) lost to Orange County, 36-22.
When Monticello has the ball: The Mustangs hope to close out the regular season on a high note as they eye their first road win of the season. Quarterback Malachi Fields has thrown for 1,027 yards and rushed for 700 more and accounted for 19 touchdowns this season for Monticello. Will Trent has been pleasant surprise at receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs and Jason Armstrong leads the team with 32 receptions for 348 yards and a pair of scores.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos need to find a spark after dropping four straight games. Quarterback Kobe Edmonds has rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns and thrown for 500 more and five touchdowns. Malachi Hill and Keontae Harris have combined for nearly 600 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Flucos. Defensively, Hill is a tackling machine at linebacker.
The skinny: Fluvanna County was in position for a home playoff game in October but four weeks later is fighting for its postseason life in its regular season finale. Coach Mike Morris’ team needs a win to snap a four-game losing streak and a victory by Class 2 Buffalo Gap over Fort Defiance to seize the final spot in Region 3C. A win by Fort Defiance would make things tight, as a playoff berth would be decided by rider points. Monticello is looking to close out the regular season on a high note with victories in its final two games.
