Albemarle at Charlottesville
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Albemarle (2-6) lost to Western Albemarle, 28-21, in overtime. Charlottesville (0-9) lost to Monticello, 35-0.
When Albemarle has the ball: The Patriots’ offense has impressed during the second half of the season thanks to the progression of a talented backfield. Running back Ebenezer McCarthy has blossomed into an every down back for Albemarle and QB Jacob King has progressed in the passing game. McCarthy will likely see the bulk of the carries this week after senior Mahki Robinson-Washington broke his femur last week against Western Albemarle. Torry Green, Robert Jones and Aquon Sims give King strong options in the passing game and Nolan Pitsenberger is a versatile threat on both sides of the ball. Jack Rombach anchors an improving defensive unit.
When Charlottesville has the ball: The Black Knights continue to battle despite numerous injuries that have hampered the continuity on both sides of the ball. Nasir Lindsay started at quarterback last week, becoming the fourth player this season to take snaps for Charlottesville. Jaleom Adams-Mallory has been a consistent option at fullback in Coach Eric Sherry’s triple-option attack. Marc Targonski continues to be a pleasant surprise in the backfield, along with Lamont Bullard.
The skinny: Albemarle has dominated the series between the two rivals over the past two decades. The Patriots have won 13 of the past 14 matchups, including seven in a row. Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team is guaranteed a spot in the Region 5D playoffs and need to build momentum in the final two games as they prepare for a tough road title. Charlottesville is building for the future as they look for their first win of the season in the final game of 2019.
