Albemarle at Eastern View
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Albemarle (0-1) lost to Mountain View, 42-6. Eastern View (1-0) defeated Culpeper County, 28-0.
When Albemarle has the ball: The youth movement has begun at Albemarle as Coach Brandon Isaiah turns to young players to move the program forward. Sophomore quarterback Jacob King played well in his varsity debut for the Patriots. Sophomore running back Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. is a capable option in the backfield, while senior Robert Jones and junior Joshua Jones are solid contributors in the passing game. Defensively, Noah Pitsenberger was a tackling machine last week in the loss to Mountain View.
When Eastern View has the ball: The Cyclones lost a lot to graduation in 2018, but the production hasn’t stopped in 2019. QB Till Butler rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 77 more and another score against Culpeper. Raq Lawson churned out 152 yards and a touchdown in his first season as the featured back. Alex Spangler is a game-changer in the passing game. Garrett Hutchinson is a difference-maker in the kicking game.
The skinny: This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Eastern View has won 36 straight regular season games and has been one of the more dominant Class 4 programs in the state. Injuries have already hit Albemarle, which will likely be without starting defensive end Jacob Rombach and running back Mahki Robinson-Washington. The Patriots lost their first four games of 2018 and they want a better start to the season heading into district play.
