Albemarle at Harrisonburg

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Albemarle (0-3) lost to Patrick Henry (Roanoke), 26-0. Harrisonburg (1-2) defeated Charlottesville, 31-21.

When Albemarle has the ball: The Patriots are a young team that continues to make progress. Quarterback Jacob King has gained valuable experience in his first full varsity season and continues to show a firm command of the offense. RB Ebenezer McCarthy is a talented playmaker and has blossomed as the team’s featured back. Nolan Pitsenberger has been a key contributor on defense as the Patriots try to get healthy on both sides of the ball.

When Harrisonburg has the ball: The Blue Streaks captured their first win of the season last week with a road victory at Charlottesville. Harrisonburg rushed for three touchdowns and QB Keenan Glago threw a touchdown pass to Jazen Walker in the victory.

The skinny: This will be only the second meeting between the two programs. Harrisonburg posted a 35-0 victory in 2017 in the only other meeting. This will mark the final nondistrict game for Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team, so a win would give them confidence heading into Jefferson District play.

