Albemarle at Orange County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Albemarle (0-4) lost to Harrisonburg, 31-13. Orange County (0-4) lost to Courtland, 27-21, in overtime.
When Albemarle has the ball: Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. had a one-yard touchdown run last week against Harrisonburg and has been solid since taking over as the featured back in the offense. QB Jacob King continues to improve and has a solid grasp of the offense. Nolan Pitsenberger and Keenan Brock continue to make plays on defense. Help could be on the way soon as seniors Malachi Robinson-Washington and defense end Jacob Rombach get closer to returning from injury.
When Orange County has the ball: RB Jaylen Alexander ran for 132 yards and a touchdown last week and continues to show why he’s one of the top running backs in Central Virginia. Noah Carey rushed for 45 yards and a score and QB Walker Johnson completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards, including a 24-yard strike to Douglas Newsome. The Hornets’ defense was stout in the second half last week against the Cougars and look to carry that effort over into district play.
The skinny: Both teams open district play searching for their first win of the season. Albemarle has won six of eight matchups between the two Central Virginia rivals, including the past three. Orange County’s last victory came in 2015 in a 20-16 win over the Patriots.
