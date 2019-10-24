20191004_cdp_sports_albemarle121.JPG

Albemarle at Western Albemarle

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Albemarle (2-5) defeated Fluvanna County, 24-21. Western Albemarle (3-4) defeated Charlottesville, 38-13.

When Albemarle has the ball: Running back Ebenezer McCarthy rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown last week and continues to blossom into a featured back. Quarterback Jacob King continues to progress from week-to-week and threw for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Fluvanna County. Torry Green, Robert Jones, Aquon Sims and Nolan Pitsenberger have developed into offensive weapons for the Patriots. Kicker Yousof Algburi turned in his third game-winning kick last week and has a knack for coming through in clutch situations.

When Western Albemarle has the ball: After a slow start to the season, Austin Shifflett has found his footing as the featured back in the Warriors’ offense. The junior running back rushed for a season-high 176 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Charlottesville. Quarterback Carter Shifflett also has been special, rushing for 78 yards and two scores and throwing for 65 yards and another against the Black Knights. Receiver Breaker Mendenhall hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass and intercepted another on defense. Linebacker John Buetow had 12 tackles, including 3.5 for loss for the Warriors last week.

The skinny: You can usually throw records out the window during rivalry games, but Friday’s homecoming matchup has playoff implications for both programs. Western Albemarle enters this week 10th in the Region 3C standings, but a win over a Class 5 school could help them close the gap. The Patriots are locked into a playoff berth in the 8-team Region 5D standings, but they jumped to seventh following last week’s win. Western Albemarle has won six of the past eight matchups between the two rivals, including a 35-10 victory last year.

