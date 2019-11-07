Appomattox at Nelson County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Appomattox (7-2) defeated William Campbell, 48-12. Nelson County (4-5) had a bye.
When Appomattox has the ball: The Raiders have been on a roll lately, posting six straight wins to surge to the top of the Dogwood District standings. Quarterback Tre Lawing has accounted for more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, including four last week in a win over William Campbell. Tyler Gillum is the primary target in the passing game, but Bronson Williams has proven to be efficient as a receiver. Running back Cristian Ferguson is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season and scored two touchdowns last week.
When Nelson County has the ball: The Governors have been a big-play team all season thanks to myriad game-changers on both sides of the ball. Quarterback George Brown Jr. has thrown for 1,538 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 533 yards and seven scores. Felix Rodriguez is an established option in the backfield with 641 yards and seven touchdowns. Brice Wilson has 52 receptions for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The skinny: Nelson County is ranked 10th in this week’s Region 2C standings and needs a win to secure its first playoff appearance since 2002. The playoffs start Friday for Coach Matt Hicks’ team as they square off against the district’s top team. Appomattox enters the game as the top seed in the region and can lock it up with a win. A Nelson County would cap a remarkable season that would give the Governors their first five-win season since 2007.
