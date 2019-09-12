Benedictine at Fork Union
When: 4:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Benedictine (2-1) lost to Avalon, 38-13. Fork Union (1-0) defeated Bishop O’Connell, 49-24.
When Benedictine has the ball: The Cadets opened the season with a pair of impressive victories before falling on the road last week. Quarterback Jay Woolfolk threw for 138 yards and a touchdown and completed more than 70% of his passes in the win. His top targets are Dillon Tennyson and Nick Turner. Tennyson hauled in three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss. Turner added three receptions for 58 yards and averaged 19.3 yards per catch. Defensively, Linebacker Christian Dunn posted 8.5 tackles for Benedictine last week and is the leader in tackles.
When Fork Union has the ball: Balanced offense was the name of the game for the Blue Devils last week as they racked up nearly 400 yards offensively in their debut. Junior Nasir Edmond caught one touchdown pass and returned a kick for another score to anchor the quick-strike offense. Quarterback Alex Williams had a 61-yard touchdown pass and showed great poise in the pocket. Defensively, outside linebacker Corey Fraser, defensive end Myles Brickhouse and safety Grant Chevrier anchored a unit that surrendered just 149 yards of total offense against Bishop O’Connell.
The skinny: The Cadets have won the last six matchups between the two schools, including a 44-16 victory last year. Fork Union’s last victory over Benedictine was a 45-27 win in November of 2012.
