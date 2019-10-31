Bishop O’Connell at Blue Ridge
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Bishop O’Connell (2-6) defeated Bishop Ireton, 28-14. Blue Ridge (5-3) lost to Goochland, 53-0.
When Bishop O’Connell has the ball: Running back Darius Brown carried 29 times for 167 yards and a pair of scores during last week’s victory over Bishop Ireton. The senior running back is a tough runner between the tackles that has the speed to break off big gains on the outside. Quarterback Jack Perkins completed 6 of 11 passes for 67 yards last week. His favorite target is Brendan Robinson. Defensively, the Knights held Bishop Ireton to just 199 yards of total offense and forced a fumble and added two interceptions.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: The Barons fell to 3-2 at home last week with a disappointing loss to Goochland. Quarterback Kenyon Carter has thrown for 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Keenan Brock has rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns, but Blue Ridge hasn’t been able to establish the run in recent weeks. Iceysis Lewis leads the team with 20 catches for 442 yards and six touchdowns. Lance Gaskins has 408 yards receiving and eight touchdowns and Keegan Kozack also is a threat in the passing game.
The skinny: Blue Ridge is ranked third in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II standings and looks like a safe bet to be in next week’s state playoffs. The Barons have lost back-to-back games and need a strong performance in the finale to regain their confidence heading into postseason play. Blue Ridge and Bishop O’Connell met for the first time last season, with the Knights taking home a 45-6 victory.
