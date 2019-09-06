Logan

Woodberry Forest running back Rhys Logan carries the ball in a game last season.

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Bishop Sullivan at Woodberry Forest

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last week: Bishop Sullivan (1-1) lost to Benedictine, 49-26. Woodberry Forest (0-1) lost to Georgetown Prep, 30-14

When Bishop Sullivan has the ball: The Crusaders are stacked with playmakers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Receiver Nehiki Meredith, an N.C. State commit, and Valerian Johnson are talented wide receivers that can make big plays. Junior QB Colt Minson, who has multiple college offers, including one from Wisconsin, is a prototypical pocket passer. Altrique Barrow is the leader on the offensive line.

When Woodberry Forest has the ball: The Tigers struggled to run the ball last season, but that looks to have changed in 2019. Rhys Logan rushed for nearly 100 yards and had a long touchdown run in the season opener. A consistent running game should help open up the secondary for QB Ben Locklear to make plays down the field. Defensively, Mathieu Masse-Pelletier continues to add to his highlight reel tapes of big hits.

The skinny: After spending nearly the first month of last season on the road, Woodberry Forest is excited to have home football games early in its schedule this season. Locklear struggled at times with a new set of receivers last week, but he has the arm strength and talent to win games for the Tigers. 

