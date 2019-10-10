Blue Ridge at Atlantic Shores

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Blue Ridge (5-1) defeated Norfolk Christian, 34-20. Atlantic Shores (4-3) lost to Christchurch, 41-30.

When Blue Ridge has the ball: Trammel Thompson ran for a pair of touchdowns last week as the Barons used a big second half to come away with a road victory. QB Kenyon Carter continued his strong season with a 14-yard touchdown run and an eight-yard scoring strike to Lance Gaskins. Defensively, Iceysis Lewis returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown against the Ambassadors.

When Atlantic Shores has the ball: QB Chase Larmon threw three touchdown passes last week against Christchurch and is an offensive dynamo for Atlantic Shores. WR Chaequan Boyd is the big-play threat in the passing game for the Seahawks, and Ameer Ali can also turn small gains into big ones in the running game.

The skinny: Blue Ridge rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season with a big second half performance on the road last week. The Barons will face another stern test this week against a very formidable Atlantic Shores team. Coach Jimmy Wills' team has won seven of the nine meetings between the two programs and is riding a three-game winning streak in the series. 

