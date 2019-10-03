Blue Ridge at Norfolk Christian
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Blue Ridge (4-1) lost to North Cross, 70-28. Norfolk Christian (1-4) defeated Fredericksburg Christian, 31-19.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: QB Kenyon Carter is a veteran presence in the pocket for the Barons that can make plays happen through the air or on the ground. Iceysis Lewis and Keenan Brock give Blue Ridge two formidable options in the running game. Maliq Brown and Lance Gaskins are game changers in the passing game. Defensively, Jack Dickey, linebacker Andy Nwaoko and Keegan Kozack form the nucleus of a talented unit.
When Norfolk Christian has the ball: QB Alvonte Lawson is the leader of the Ambassadors’ offense as a dual-purpose threat. Mason Johnson and Ryan Malana are two solid targets in the passing game for a Norfolk Christian offense that likes to spread the ball around. Defensively, strong safety Caleb Hunt is a ball hawk in the secondary that can also help in the running game.
The skinny: Blue Ridge is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a road trip to Norfolk. The Barons have proven they can score points with anyone in the state this season. Norfolk Christian hopes to build off its first win of the season last week with a key nonconference showdown. This will mark the second meeting between the two programs. Blue Ridge rolled in last year’s matchup, 48-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.