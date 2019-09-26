Blue Ridge at North Cross
When: 4:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Blue Ridge (4-0) defeated Christchurch, 42-0. North Cross (5-0) defeated Roanoke Catholic, 20-6.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: QB Kenyon Carter threw four touchdown passes last week against Christchurch and has become the unquestioned leader of the offense. Running backs Iceysis Lewis and Keenan Brock are a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield, while Lance Gaskins and Maliq Brown are game breakers in the receiving corps. Defensively, Andy Nwaoko, Cameron Kewely and Tanner Rocha lead a defense that yielded just 41 yards of total offense against the Seahorses.
When North Cross has the ball: QB Gabe Zappia headlines an offense that averages more than 350 yards a game. The junior has completed nearly 60% of his passes for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wideouts James Jackson has 11 receptions for 221 yards and five touchdowns and Ian Cann leads the team with 18 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Harris has 535 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Aden Britton has 53 tackles and four sacks and Jackson has 35 tackles and six sacks to anchor a defense.
The skinny: In a showdown of undefeated teams, the winner will have the inside track on the Virginia Independent Conference title. Both teams have playmakers on both sides of the ball, so it will likely come down to execution. North Cross edged Blue Ridge 28-26 last season to end their playoff hopes, but the Barons have won two of the past three matchups.
