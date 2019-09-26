Brunswick Academy at Covenant
When: 4:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Brunswick Academy (0-3) lost to Kenston Forest, 56-14. Covenant (2-0) defeated Hampton Roads Academy by forfeit.
When Brunswick Academy has the ball: QB Will Bryant is the featured option offensively on a Vikings team looking to build momentum. Reid Harrel, Kyle Tanner and Dakota Clark lead the way in the backfield, and Davis Roberts is the top option in the passing game.
When Covenant has the ball: Jonas Sanker racked up 290 yards of total offense and was responsible for six touchdowns against Kenston Forest in his first game as starting quarterback. He also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense. Nic Sanker has three receiving TDs, two punt blocks and a kickoff return for a score. Michael Asher had 15 tackles at safety.
The skinny: The high school football season is a month old, but Covenant has only played just one game because two of the Eagles’ early season matchups were cancelled. Coach Seth Wilson’s team was explosive on both sides of the ball during a showdown with previously unbeaten Kenston Forest. The Eagles have dominated the previous two meetings between the two programs, outscoring the Vikings by a combined score of 126-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.