Chancellor at Louisa County
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Chancellor (0-1) lost to Massaponax, 47-33. Louisa County (1-0) defeated Courtland, 39-6.
When Chancellor has the ball: QB Trevin Edwards, a three-year starter, threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns last week against a very good Massaponax team. Kim Carruthers was the top target with four receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns. RB Krisshaun Scott had a solid game with 58 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, Chancellor returns all 11 starters from last year’s squad.
When Louisa County has the ball: Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year Jarett Hunter picked up right where he left off last year, rushing for 219 yards and a touchdown last week against Courtland. Robert Morgan IV chipped in 65 yards and a pair of scores as the Lions rumbled for 337 yards on the ground. QB Landon Wilson threw for 88 yards and rushed for a touchdown in his debut. Defensively, Aaron Aponte and Alex Washington led a defense that forced three turnovers.
The skinny: Coach Will Patrick’s team amassed more than 400 yards of total offense and looked in midseason form with a big road win in Week 1. Louisa County always is tough at home and has won the two previous matchups with Chancellor, including last year’s 45-20 win.
