Charlottesville at E.C. Glass
» When: 7 p.m. Thursday
» Last year: Charlottesville (1-9), E.C. Glass (11-2)
» When Charlottesville has the ball: Senior quarterback Tamarius Washington and senior fullback Isaiah Washington give the Black Knights a wealth of speed in the backfield in Coach Eric Sherry’s triple-option attack. Jaleom Adams-Mallory is expected to be a force off the edge defensively as well as an option in the passing game. Junior linebacker Ben Yates is a tackling machine in the center of the defense.
» When E.C. Glass has the ball: Senior quarterback DreSean Kendrick amassed more than 2,800 yards of total offense last season, including 1,700 on the ground as the Hilltoppers' elite playmaker. Ty Foster rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and scored 29 touchdowns last season and is a game-changer in the backfield.
» The skinny: Charlottesville is looking for a bounce-back year in 2019 after missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons last fall. Injuries hampered the Black Knights last season, but a healthy season from Tamarius Washington and Isaiah Washington could help turn things around. Led by former Monticello coach Jeff Woody, E.C. Glass has been a powerhouse in the Lynchburg area for the past two seasons and made a trip to the Region 4D title game last fall. The Hilltoppers have won all four previous matchups between the two programs, including a 42-3 victory in last year’s season opener.