Charlottesville at Eastern View

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Charlottesville (0-3) lost to Harrisonburg, 31-21. Eastern View (3-0) defeated Orange County, 51-8.

When Charlottesville has the ball: Isaiah Washington made his first start of the season at quarterback last week following the injury to starter Tamarius Washington and had a solid showing against the Blue Streaks. Jabari Jones also had a rushing touchdown in the loss as the Black Knights moved the ball efficiently against Harrisonburg.

When Eastern View has the ball: The Cyclones have outscored their opposition 142-15 in three games this season. Quarterback Till Butler has been sensational under center as the leader of the offense. Receiver Alex Spangler is a true game-changer and score from anywhere on the field. Running back Raq Lawson had three touchdowns last week on the ground and is tough to bring down.

The skinny: Charlottesville’s tough opening slate continues Friday as the Black Knights make the trek up U.S. 29 North to take on Eastern View for its homecoming game. This is the first meeting between the two programs that enjoy to play smashmouth football. The Cyclones boast a 39-game regular season winning streak.

