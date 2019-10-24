Charlottesville at Monticello
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Charlottesville (0-8) lost to Western Albemarle, 38-13. Monticello (1-7) lost to Orange County, 50-7.
When Charlottesville has the ball: It’s been a revolving door on both sides of the ball for Coach Eric Sherry’s team this fall as injuries have decimated the lineup. Mark Tanarski has done a respectable job filling in at quarterback the past couple of games and gives the team a running threat in Sherry’s triple-option attack. Jaleom Adams-Mallory is a hard-nosed runner at fullback and will likely see an increase in carries following the injury last week to Isaiah Washington. Quincy Edwards also will look to get more playing time at slot back.
When Monticello has the ball: The injury bug has stymied Monticello hard this season as well. Coach Jeff Lloyd’s team was down to his third-string running back and receivers last week. Malachi Fields continues to be the focal point of the offense, leading the team in rushing (587 yards, 10 touchdowns) and passing (938 yards, 4 touchdowns). Chase Hummel saw extended minutes last week at quarterback, which allowed Fields to play some receiver. Jason Armstrong leads the team in receptions (28) and yardage (298) on the season.
The skinny: Monticello has won 12 of 21 meetings between the two programs and is looking for a victory in its final home game of the season. Charlottesville is still in pursuit of its first win of the season after another injury-plagued campaign. The Black Knights have won the past three meetings between the Central Virginia rivals, including a 31-14 victory last year at Monticello.
