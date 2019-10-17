Charlottesville at Western Albemarle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Charlottesville (0-7) lost to Orange County, 41-14. Western Albemarle (2-4) defeated Fluvanna County, 35-21.
When Charlottesville has the ball: QB Marcus Targonski rushed for 70 yards in last week’s game against Orange County and has run the ball well since moving from running back. Latarius Jackson had a 72-yard touchdown run last week in the second half and Isaiah Washington is a physical runner that churned out 53 yards last week in Coach Eric Sherry’s triple-option attack.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: The Warriors' offense came to life last week in an emotional win at Fluvanna County. QB Carter Shifflett rushed 121 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 89 yards and another score in the win. Austin Shifflett added 120 yards on the ground for his first 100-yard game of the season. Breaker Mendenhall had three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, and John Buetow had 13 tackles, including two for a loss, to lead the defense.
The skinny: Western Albemarle rekindled its Region 3C playoff hopes last week with a victory and needs to build off that this week. The Warriors have won 15 of the last 21 matchups between the two programs, including a 31-21 victory last year.
