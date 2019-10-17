Chatham at Nelson County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Chatham (5-1) defeated William Campbell, 36-35. Nelson County (3-4) lost to Dan River, 41-36.
When Chatham has the ball: QB Ethan Reynolds loves to throw the football and his 937 passing yards with 12 touchdowns showcases that point. WR Zae Edmunds is the team’s top target through the air with 36 receptions for 532 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cavaliers are far from one-dimensional. Michael Gunnell leads the team with 524 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Reynolds has 362 yards and three scores.
When Nelson County has the ball: WR Brice Wilson continues to make plays on a weekly basis for the Governors. The wideout caught nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in last week’s game and ranks second in the area in receiving yards and touchdowns. QB George Brown threw for 281 yards and a pair of scores and added a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Nelson County.
The skinny: This should be an intriguing matchup of two offenses that can score points in bunches. Chatham has gotten the better of Nelson recently in this showdown of Dogwood District foes, posting 11 wins in 18 meetings, including five straight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.