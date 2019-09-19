Christchurch at Blue Ridge

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Last week: Christchurch (2-0) defeated Randolph-Macon Academy, 40-7. Blue Ridge (2-0) defeated Fishburne, 55-0.

When Christchurch has the ball: QB Jaylen Wood is a dual-threat option for the Seahorses and can really take over a game. Rock Wolfson is a weapon in the passing game as Wood’s No. 1 target. Kobe Scales is a versatile back that is efficient at picking up yards after contact for the Seahorses.

When Blue Ridge has the ball: The Barons have been nothing short of sensational in their first two games of the season. QB Kenyon Carter has assumed the leadership role at quarterback and been a game changer on offense. Lance Gaskins and Maliq Brown are two impressive weapons in the passing game that are tough to shut down.

The skinny: Christchurch has won nine of the past 15 matchups between the two programs, including a 33-31 victory last season. 

