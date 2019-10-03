Clarke County at Madison County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Clarke County (3-1) defeated East Rockingham, 42-7. Madison County (0-4) lost to Luray, 56-14.
When Clarke County has the ball: The Eagles boast one of the top offensive units in the Bull Run District, led by QB Colby Childs and RB Peyton Rutherford. Childs threw a pair of touchdowns passes last week against the Falcons as they amassed nearly 500 yards of total offense against East Rockingham. Rutherford churned out 307 yards and three touchdowns. Danny Lyman also racked up 115 yards in the victory.
When Madison County has the ball: RB Jordan Morris has been a pleasant surprise for the Mountaineers this season and has given the team a consistent threat in the backfield. Hugh Wingate has played well at quarterback, while RBs Jack Bourdon, Sam Estes and Khalid West bring athleticism at the skill positions.
The skinny: Madison County dominated the early meetings between the two Bull Run District rivals, with victories in five of the first six matchups. But Clarke County has turned the tables with a decade-long dominance in the series. The Eagles have won the past 10 matchups, including a 49-7 victory last season. Madison County’s last win against Clarke County game in 2004.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.