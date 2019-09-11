Clarke County at William Monroe
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Clarke County (1-0) had a bye week. William Monroe (0-2) lost to Spotswood, 75-13.
When Clarke County has the ball: The Eagles rushed for 310 yards in their season opener against Buffalo Gap. Peyton Rutherford led the charge with 167 yards and two touchdowns and enters Friday’s game just 21 yards shy of 4,000 for his career. Quarterback Colby Childs completed all four passes he threw for 97 yards and a touchdown and is a threat through the air. Defensively, Clarke County is led by linebacker Cody Sowers
When William Monroe has the ball: The Greene Dragons' defense ran into a buzz-saw last week in the quick-strike passing attack from Spotswood. Coach Jon Rocha understood this would be a transition year for his team, but they’ve mustered just 15 points combined in its first two games. Logan Barbour had a breakout game with 147 yards of total offense last week, including a 76-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Jared Knights.
The skinny: For the second week in a row, William Monroe is tasked with slowing down a very powerful offense. Clarke County has won all six meetings between the two programs, including a 62-0 victory in the last matchup in 2016. The Greene Dragons will need big games out of Knights, Barbour and Dupree Rucker if they are to notch their first win against the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.