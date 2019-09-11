Clarke County at William Monroe

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Clarke County (1-0) had a bye week. William Monroe (0-2) lost to Spotswood, 75-13.

When Clarke County has the ball: The Eagles rushed for 310 yards in their season opener against Buffalo Gap. Peyton Rutherford led the charge with 167 yards and two touchdowns and enters Friday’s game just 21 yards shy of 4,000 for his career. Quarterback Colby Childs completed all four passes he threw for 97 yards and a touchdown and is a threat through the air. Defensively, Clarke County is led by linebacker Cody Sowers

When William Monroe has the ball: The Greene Dragons' defense ran into a buzz-saw last week in the quick-strike passing attack from Spotswood. Coach Jon Rocha understood this would be a transition year for his team, but they’ve mustered just 15 points combined in its first two games. Logan Barbour had a breakout game with 147 yards of total offense last week, including a 76-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Jared Knights. 

The skinny: For the second week in a row, William Monroe is tasked with slowing down a very powerful offense. Clarke County has won all six meetings between the two programs, including a 62-0 victory in the last matchup in 2016. The Greene Dragons will need big games out of Knights, Barbour and Dupree Rucker if they are to notch their first win against the Eagles.

