Collegiate at Fork Union
When: 3:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Collegiate (4-2) lost to Benedictine, 27-14. Fork Union (3-3) defeated Trinity Episcopal, 24-22.
When Collegiate has the ball: QB Owen Fallon has played well under center for the Cougars, completing 32 of 34 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns since taking over the starting job. Nigel Williams, who earlier this week verbally committed to Northeastern, has rushed for 352 yards and seven touchdowns while splitting time between receiver and quarterback. Trey Boll is a threat in the passing game with 23 receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns for Collegiate.
When Fork Union has the ball: QB Alex Williams has had a tremendous first season at Fork Union, leading Central Virginia with 1,298 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns. V’Jon Hampton is a force on the ground with 712 yards and five touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Montigo Moss has 31 catches for 708 yards and nine touchdowns, including a pair in last week’s win over Trinity Episcopal.
The skinny: Collegiate has won 12 of the 18 meetings between the schools since 2006. The Cougars have won three straight in the series, including a 52-22 win in 2018. Fork Union has been explosive offensively under first-year coach Mark Shuman, averaging 30 points a contest. The Blue Devils are looking for their first win against Collegiate since a 24-22 victory in 2015.
