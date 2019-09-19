Orange at North Stafford football

Courtland at Orange County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Courtland (0-3) lost to Stafford, 35-14. Orange County (0-3) lost to Eastern View, 51-8.

When Courtland has the ball: The Cougars played Stafford even for a half before the Indians outscored them 28-7 in the final 24 minutes to win going away last week. Thor Hanlon rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown to lead Courtland. QB Raul Gill threw for 70 yards in the loss, including a 23-yard touchdown strike to Sean Wray. Addie Burrow had three catches for 47 yards and was the top target in the passing game.

When Orange County has the ball: The schedule makers have been unkind to Orange County to start the 2019 season. The Hornets' first three opponents have a combined record of 8-1. Jaylen Alexander was limited to just 13 yards on the ground last week, but found the end zone late to account for Orange County’s lone score. QB Walker Johnson threw for just 20 yards against a very stout Eastern View defense.

The skinny: In a matchup of 0-3 teams, this could be a turnaround game for the winner of the contest. History is on Courtland’s side in this rivalry. The Cougars have won all four previous matchups, including a 22-13 victory in the last meeting in 2002. Coach Jesse Lohr’s team hopes to get on track as they prepare for Jefferson District play.

