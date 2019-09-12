Covenant at Kenston Forest
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Covenant (0-0) had a bye week. Kenston Forest (3-0) defeated Hampton Roads Academy, 28-0.
When Covenant has the ball: After more than a month of practices, Covenant will finally have an opportunity to take the field for the first time in 2019. Jonas Sanker takes over at quarterback for the Eagles and provides a dynamic threat on the ground and through the air. Cole Finley takes over as the featured back in the Eagles’ offense. Lorenzo Allorto and Michael Asher give the team playmakers in the passing game. Defensively, linebacker Nic Sanker and defensive lineman Alex Vangelopolous anchor a very strong group.
When Kenston Forest has the ball: Junior Quinton Hawkins has rushed for 302 yards and eight touchdowns to anchor a run-oriented offense for the Kavaliers. Senior Jah’Tavious Houston has rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Moewaunte Morrison has added 121 yards and a pair of scores. Morrison has also thrown for 122 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season. Defensively, Thomas Inge, Ronique Capers and Hawkins each have more than 20 tackles and combined for 21 tackles for loss for Kenston Forest.
The skinny: Covenant finally begins defense of its Virginia Independent Football League 8-man title Friday with an interesting road test in Blackstone. The Eagles return several key pieces from last year’s state championship squad and are hungry for more hardware. Kenston Forest already surpassed last year’s win total and are loaded with speed throughout its lineup.
