Covenant at St. Anne’s-Belfield
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Covenant (5-0) defeated Virginia Episcopal, 82-20. St Anne’s-Belfield (5-0) defeated Brunswick Academy, 34-8.
When Covenant has the ball: QB Jonas Sanker ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more during last week’s victory over VES. The junior quarterback is tough to bring down in the open field and is quickly improving as a passer. Cole Finley rushed for three touchdowns last week and has settled in to the featured running back role. Nic Sanker hauled in a pair of touchdown strikes for the Eagles and teams with Michael Asher to give the team two quality targets in the passing game.
When STAB has the ball: Running back Amani Woods and versatile playmaker Nic Reese are the top weapons offensively for the Saints. Woods has rushed for nearly 700 yards and leads the area with 13 rushing touchdowns. Reese has combined for more than 700 yards and 11 touchdowns running and receiving.
The skinny: This is a rematch of last year’s VISFL 8-man championship game and could be the first of several matchups between the two schools over the next month. Both teams are undefeated and have yet to be challenged for four quarters. Coach Seth Wilson guided Covenant to victories in all three matchups last season, but expect STAB coach John Blake to have a few new wrinkles in store for this year’s matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.