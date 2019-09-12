Eastern View at Orange County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Eastern View (2-0) defeated Albemarle, 63-7. Orange County (0-2) lost to North Stafford, 55-20.
When Eastern View has the ball: The Cyclones continued to storm over their competition thanks to a power running game and great defense. First-year quarterback Till Butler threw for 109 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another in last week’s win. Blake Leake, who had two touchdowns, is a game changer in the passing game. Raq Lawson rushed for 86 yards in two quarters and scored a touchdown.
When Orange County has the ball: For the second week in a row, the Hornets held their own against a tough Fredericksburg area school but were unable to come away with the win against North Stafford. Running back Jaylen Alexander rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries, including a 55-yard touchdown. Hilton Hale is another solid option in the backfield for quarterback Walker Johnson.
The skinny: Eastern View have reached the Region 4B playoffs in each of the past six seasons, putting together five 10-win seasons along the way. Coach Greg Hatfield’s team looks dominant again in all three phases this season. Orange County has had its opportunities this season, but are still waiting for that breakthrough moment. Alexander is a game-changer offensively, but will be tested by the Cyclones' defense. Eastern View has won all six matchups between the two programs, including a 49-14 victory in 2018.
