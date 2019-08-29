Faith Christian (N.C.) at St. Anne’s-Belfield
» When: 7 p.m. Friday
» Last year: Faith Christian (9-1). St. Anne’s-Belfield (7-4).
» When Faith Christian has the ball: The Patriots opened the season last week with a come-from-behind victory over Fayetteville Christian. RB Hobart Brantly rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns and backfield mate Shalkey Hardy added 183 yards and three scores in the Patriots’ run-oriented offense. Defensively, Hardy led the charge with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the reigning NCISAA 8-man state champions.
» When STAB has the ball: Coach John Blake believes in power football and that’s what the Saints will deliver in 2019. Juniors Gabe Decker and Amani Woods were a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield last season for a STAB team that got better as the year went on. The Saints should have some size up front as Chase Holden, Luke Antesberger and John Mark Wenger will look to open holes in the run game. Sophomore Nolan Bruton will start at quarterback, but senior Nic Reese should also see time at the spot. Their top options will be tight end Elijah Johnson and wide out Jackson Harry. Defensively, Joe Ambrosi is a tackling machine at middle linebacker, alongside Decker and Mason Meulenburg.
» The skinny: The Saints will definitely see where they stand early in the season as they open with the reigning North Carolina state champions. Blake said the work in the trenches will be key offensively to allow them to control the clock with their running game. Defensively, the veteran coach has put a renewed importance on tackling this offseason and it will be tested against Faith Christian’s top running tandem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.