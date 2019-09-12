Fishburne at Blue Ridge
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Fishburne (0-1) lost to North Cross, 54-0. Blue Ridge defeated Hargrave Military Academy, 45-13.
When Fishburne has the ball: The Caissons had a season opener to forget last week — a 54-0 home loss to North Cross. Senior quarterback Joshua Bradley is a threat with his arm and his legs and is the leader of the team. Senior Trey Tiano is another talented player in the backfield and Chase Bowman and John Swan are top targets in the passing game. Brandon Church had two tackles and the team’s lone sack last week to lead the defense.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: The Barons kicked off conference play with a convincing victory over Hargrave last week. Kenyon Carter has found a home at Blue Ridge and has emerged as the team’s leader at quarterback. Lance Gaskins, Icesys Lewis and Maliq Brown give Coach Jimmy Wills' team a trio of talented wideouts. Defensively, Jack Dickey and Andy Nwaoko headline a unit that has yielded just 25 points all season.
The skinny: Blue Ridge has been impressive in its first two games of the season. Carter gives the Barons an experienced performer at quarterback and a veteran presence in the huddle for Wills. Defensively, Tim Thomas has re-energized that side of the ball. Fishburne had less than 100 yards of offense against North Cross and must improve if they hope to knock off the Barons.
