Fluvanna County at Albemarle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fluvanna County (4-2) lost to Western Albemarle, 35-21. Albemarle (1-5) had a bye week.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: QB Kobe Edmonds has rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 418 yards and five scores to lead the Flucos. Coach Mike Morris’ team has relied on a bevy of backs this season, led by Malachi Hill and Keonta Hearns. The Flucos have a physical defense that is usually tough against the run.
When Albemarle has the ball: RB Ebenezer McCarthy had a breakout game two weeks ago and has the speed to make things happen on the ground. Mahki Robinson-Washington rushed for more than 100 yards in his return from injury and provides a physical presence to the ground game between the tackles. QB Jacob King continues to get more comfortable in the pocket.
The skinny: Albemarle hopes to build off its first win of the season two weeks ago with an interesting matchup against Fluvanna County on homecoming. The Patriots have won 8 of 12 meetings between the two Jefferson District rivals, including six in a row. Fluvanna County hopes to rebound from last week's lost to Western and improve its seeding in the Region 3C playoff picture.
