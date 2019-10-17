20191004_cdp_sports_albemarle120.JPG

Albemarle running back Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. (2) runs for a touchdown during the game against Monticello.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Fluvanna County at Albemarle

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Fluvanna County (4-2) lost to Western Albemarle, 35-21. Albemarle (1-5) had a bye week.

When Fluvanna County has the ball: QB Kobe Edmonds has rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 418 yards and five scores to lead the Flucos. Coach Mike Morris’ team has relied on a bevy of backs this season, led by Malachi Hill and Keonta Hearns. The Flucos have a physical defense that is usually tough against the run.

When Albemarle has the ball: RB Ebenezer McCarthy had a breakout game two weeks ago and has the speed to make things happen on the ground. Mahki Robinson-Washington rushed for more than 100 yards in his return from injury and provides a physical presence to the ground game between the tackles. QB Jacob King continues to get more comfortable in the pocket.

The skinny: Albemarle hopes to build off its first win of the season two weeks ago with an interesting matchup against Fluvanna County on homecoming. The Patriots have won 8 of 12 meetings between the two Jefferson District rivals, including six in a row. Fluvanna County hopes to rebound from last week's lost to Western and improve its seeding in the Region 3C playoff picture. 

