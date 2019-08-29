Fluvanna County at Broadway
» When: 7 p.m. Friday
» Last year: Fluvanna County (6-5), Broadway (4-6)
» When Fluvanna County has the ball: Mike Morris guided the Flucos to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade last fall in his first season as coach. QB Kobe Edmonds led the charge and flourished in the Wing-T attack. The offense should be strong again, led by offensive lineman Walt Stribling, an East Carolina commit, and Aiden Custer. Defensively, linebacker Malachi Hill anchors a strong unit that is committed to stopping the run.
» When Broadway has the ball: Former assistant coach Danny Grogg takes over as coach for a Gobblers team that just missed out on postseason play last season. Broadway will have a steady mix of veterans and newcomers for this season. Cole Hoover is expected to get the nod at quarterback to lead the offense. Caleb Williams returns from a knee injury and is a top threat in the passing game. Defensively, Brent Hulse is a monster in the middle of the Gobblers' line and is expected to be one of the top defensive linemen in the Valley District.
» The skinny: This is the first meeting between the two programs and will serve as a strong litmus test for both teams early in the season. Fluvanna County used a strong start last season to reach postseason play and Morris is hoping to duplicate the feat this fall. Broadway always is a tough place to play and should provide a strong opening test to the Flucos.
