Fluvanna County at Charlottesville
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fluvanna County (3-1) defeated Waynesboro, 49-8. Charlottesville (0-5) lost to Louisa County, 55-0.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: QB Kobe Edmonds leads the team with 249 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Hill has 147 yards on the ground and Jaden Ferguson has emerged as a short-yardage specialist with three touchdowns. Cameron Holland has six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown to lead the passing attack.
When Charlottesville has the ball: Isaiah Washington has turned in a solid season this fall, rotating between quarterback and running back. The senior leads the team with 322 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Marcus Targnoski has been a pleasant surprise with 130 yards on the ground and is a solid option in the passing game. Jaelom Adams-Mallory and Lamont Bullard are key contributors on defense for the Black Knights.
The skinny: Fluvanna County opens up Jefferson District play Friday when it travels to Charlottesville to take on the Black Knights. The Flucos edged Charlottesville, 37-29, last season to snap a five-game losing streak to the Black Knights. Charlottesville boast a 12-8 mark in the series over the past two decades and is hoping to rekindle that magic as the Black Knights search for their first win of the season.
