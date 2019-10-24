Fluvanna County at Louisa County
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fluvanna County (4-3) lost to Albemarle, 24-21. Louisa County (7-0) defeated Kettle Run, 45-0.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: After another strong start to the season, the Flucos have faced adversity due to injuries and a step up in competition. Quarterback Kobe Edmonds continues to be a model of consistency for Fluvanna County. The sophomore rushed for three touchdowns last week and is tough to bring down in the open field. Keontae Hearns and Justin Sullivan are also options in the backfield as the Flucos.
When Louisa County has the ball: The Lions continue to click on all cylinders and Coach Will Patrick’s team finds different ways to win each week. Robert Morgan IV ran for a season-high 146 yards and two touchdowns last season to lead an attack that churned out 502 yards of total offense. Jarett Hunter added 111 yards and two touchdowns and needs just 233 yards to reach 1,000 yards for the second straight season. Quarterback Landon Wilson has thrown for 766 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, the Lions yielded just 39 yards of total offense as they posted their second shutout of the season.
The skinny: Louisa County has won 27 straight regular season games since 2016, including 17 in a row in Jefferson District play. Patrick’s team would move one step closer to another district title with a homecoming win against Fluvanna. The Flucos are 4-5 on the road the last two seasons and will be tested again Friday in the Jungle. Louisa has won 14 of the last 20 matchups between the two schools, including five in a row. The Lions won last year’s matchup 35-7.
